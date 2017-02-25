WFBU announces new morning show

For many years, local residents and the faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have enjoyed quality musical programming on BCF’s Low Power Radio Station, 94.7 WFBU LPFM. Just recently, WFBU began a fun new program to help students wake up and get motivated for their day called Wake Up! With Colt and Jonah.

“Wake Up! With Colt and Jonah is a show designed to get students involved early in the morning by talking about events on campus, as well as discussing fun and creative topics,” stated WFBU Station Manager Jamie Settle. The show is set to bring the students quality humor and help to keep the entire BCF family and local listeners informed about upcoming events happening on the campus. The program is hosted by its namesakes BCF Seniors Colt Hudson from Eufaula, Ala., and Jonah Powers from New Smyrna Beach, Fla. “I’m so thankful to have the opportunity to provide our students with a fun way to wake up in the mornings with exciting topics and great guest speakers,” stated Powers.

“To host Wake Up! is an awesome opportunity,” stated Hudson. “Not only are we able to keep BCF students informed, play uplifting Christian music, and have fun conversations, but we also get the opportunity to represent BCF and WFBU to the community!” Wake up! with Colt and Jonah will air every Tuesday morning from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on WFBU 94.7 LP FM and can be heard around the world online at www.wfbu.com. “It’s the perfect way to start your morning,” stated Settle.

To learn more about WFBU programming or to learn about The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.