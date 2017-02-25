Waters obit

Roger Owen Waters was born on September 14, 1929 in Normal, Illinois, and passed February 22, 2017 surrounded by his family in Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katherine Waters; sister, Dora Jean Kline; and brothers, Eldon Eugene and Clifford Harold Waters.

“Rogie” leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 61 years, Clara Beggs Waters. He is also survived by his children, Lana-Jean Rickman (Martin) who resides in Germany, Katherine Fay Waters Arbona, Janice Kay Waters Rabon (Carl), and Douglas Roger Waters and his wife, Kathy Scott Waters. He was known as “Paw-Paw” to his grandchildren, Gregory Brent Arbona (Stephanie), Jennifer Ann Tipton (Shane), Stephanie Brooke Mathis (Jake), Amber Celeste Arbona, and Douglas Blake Waters (Grace). He was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Hannah Faith Arbona, Isabella Maria Arbona, Jade Elizabeth Tipton, Sarah Grace Mathis, Clara Kate Mathis, Genevieve DuBray, Violette Amara Arbona, Veda Sage Tipton, and Anna-Claire Waters. Roger will be missed by his four-legged couch buddies, Ladybug and Dolly.

Roger grew up in Normal, Illinois and joined the United States Army in 1946 and served as in Germany, Japan and Korea through 1954. During his military service he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and earned two Army of Occupation Medals (Germany & Japan), World War II Victory Medal, Humane Action Medal with Airlift Device, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was Honorably Discharged in June of 1954.

Following his service in the army, he became a firefighter at Chicago State Hospital where he met his beautiful wife, Clara, and married in 1956. They bought their first home in a suburb of Chicago in Wheeling, Illinois where they raised their family. He retired from the Winnetka Fire Department just outside of Chicago after 20 years of service as a lieutenant. He was the last man standing from his fire department unit.

After his retirement, Roger and Clara moved to the panhandle of Florida where they had spent many family spring break vacations. They bought their dream home on a 40-acre gentleman’s farm with a few head of cattle and a vegetable garden. Roger enjoyed his cows, tinkering with electronics, woodworking, canoeing, and camping with his family. In his later years, Rogie loved watching old television series like M.A.S.H. and Andy Griffith very loudly, was a crossword puzzle expert, and a lavish story teller.

Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marianna, Florida.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of James & Sikes Funeral Home, Marianna, FL for a private family ceremony.

The family invites all friends and loved ones to celebrate Roger’s life on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the family’s farm [2886 Sycamore Rd., Alford, FL] during the hours of 2:00PM – 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Roger’s honor, to your favorite charity that serves veterans or animals.