Two arrested on theft charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two people suspected of theft.

Arrested were:

Christopher Crunkelton, 34 years of age, Bunyon Drive, Chipley, FL — Charges: Felony Theft; Dealing in Stolen Property; Driving While License Suspended – Habitual Offender Felony

Patricia Stevenson, 38 years of age, 8th Street, Chipley, FL — Charges: Felony Theft; Obstruction without Violence

These arrests came after a concerned deputy observed a woman having vehicle trouble and stopped to assist her. During the course of this deputy rendering aid, he ran an information check through Washington County Dispatch and was subsequently made aware of outstanding warrants. The suspects were also found to be traveling in a vehicle reported stolen out of Bay County, FL.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “Through the care and concern of our deputies for our citizens, assistance is rendered such as this numerous times a day. This time it led to the apprehension of two fugitives.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.