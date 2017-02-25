Price obit

Howard Hoyt Price, 92, of River Landing, Colfax, North Carolina passed away peacefully on February 7, 2017 after a long and productive life.

Mr. Price was born April 30, 1924 in Lebanon, Tennessee to Perry and Ferol (Williams) Price. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 86th infantry on Luzon in the Philippine Islands. After the war, Mr. Price graduated from Cumberland University, received his Master’s Degree from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development, and completed additional studies at Vanderbilt University and Florida State University.

His most treasured journey of being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather began with his marriage to Roberta (Bryan) Price in Jacksonville, Florida, 1951.

Mr. Price launched his professional career in Tallahassee, Florida, and spent ten years as Associate Registrar at Florida State University. He later moved to Greensboro, North Carolina to serve twenty-seven years as Registrar of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Throughout his career, he was active in regional and national Associations of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, association for professional educators.

A lifelong educator and administrator, Mr. Price relished the guidance aspects of his work as much as the technical aspects. Working with young people in a university environment, helping to direct them toward a productive future, gave meaning to his work and his life. He took great satisfaction in serving on multiple scholarship committees and assisting students in achieving their goals.

Mr. Price contributed his time and talents for 33 years as a member of the Gate City and Marianna Kiwanis Clubs, and enjoyed the years he spent as adviser of the Key Club at Grimsley High School.

Mr. Price was an active member of First Baptist Church, Greensboro, where he served as a deacon for many years. After retiring to Marianna, FL, and Dothan, AL, he served in multiple capacities as a member of the local First United Methodist Churches. He and Mrs. Price became congregants of Christ United Methodist Church when they moved back to Greensboro to be closer to family and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Roberta Bryan Price, and survived by his daughters, Paula Farr of Raleigh, NC, and Joan and (Bernie) Keele of St. Simons Island, GA; grandsons, Bryan Farr and Clayton Farr, both of Raleigh, NC, and Wesley (Holly) Keele of Miami, FL; great-grandson, Parker Keele; and sister, Ruth (Jim) Baker of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Greenwood First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the General Scholarship Endowment Fund (GENSCH UN) IMO Hoyt Price, UNCG, Advancement Services, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170—or the charity of your choice.