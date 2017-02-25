Chipley Tigers jump to early lead in victory over Dale County

The Chipley Tigers defeated Dale County in baseball 11-2 thanks to a strong start. Dale County captured the lead in the first inning, and scored one run on a stolen base.

Chipley Tigers secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the second inning. Chipley Tigers scored on a fielder’s choice by Dom Bouton, a walk by Tripp Hodges, a single by Brayden Gainey, a single by Grant Rowell, and a walk by Bouton in the second inning.

After Chipley scored one run in the top of the fifth, Dale County answered with one of their own. Chipley scored when Gainey singled off of #6, driving in one run.

Hodges earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He tossed two innings, giving up one run, two hits, and striking out four. Rowell threw two innings, as three relievers helped Chipley finish off the victory.

Chipley Tigers collected seven hits. Rowell, Gauge Carter, and Gainey each collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Gainey, Carter, and Rowell all had two hits to lead Chipley Tigers.

Chipley returns home Tuesday night vs. Holmes County, with JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.