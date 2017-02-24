UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville dean named to national group’s board of directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D., MHSA, FACEP, C.P.E., dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville, has been named to the board of directors of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, or ABEM. Haley will begin his term with the board in July.

The ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. The board certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing and examination standards.

“It is an honor to be elected to the board of an organization that means so much to our profession,” Haley said. “Our mission is to ensure emergency physicians are prepared to take on the task of treating patients in a challenging environment. Emergency medicine saves lives, and our organization ensures caregivers meet the highest standards.”

Haley also serves as an oral board examiner for the organization, and is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He is a member of the American Association of Physician Leadership, and was a member of the Institute of Medicine Committee on Health and Insurance Status.

Haley came to UF Health Jacksonville in January from Atlanta, where he rose through the ranks as a professor of emergency medicine, an executive associate dean for the Emory University School of Medicine and a key administrator at Grady Memorial Hospital, the city’s safety-net hospital.

In addition to his roles as professor and executive associate dean at Emory, Haley served as chief medical officer of the Emory Medical Care Foundation in Atlanta. Haley formerly served as deputy senior vice president of medical affairs, chief of emergency medicine for Grady Health System and vice chair of emergency medicine at Emory University. Prior to his positions at Grady and Emory, Haley was a senior staff physician at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

Haley received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan. Haley completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Henry Ford Health System, serving a year as chief resident.