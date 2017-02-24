Open auditions announced for “Steel Magnolias”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Steel Magnolias on March 20. The auditions will be held from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday night only at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Steel Magnolias will take the stage May 12-14.

Steel Magnolias will be directed by Kevin Russell and was written by Robert Harling. Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy, styles the hair of many of the women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), intelligent and compassionate career woman, M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Shelby’s engagement is the talk of the town, but the joy and excitement of her wedding quickly turn to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. Eventually, when Shelby dies from complications related to her diabetes, M’Lynn has to deal with ont of the most difficult of life’s challenges: the loss of one’s only child. The play is produced through special arrangements with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

Audition packets are available on the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.