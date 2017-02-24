Holmes and Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Choctawhatchee River to the Holmes County line and from the Washington County line east to County Road 173 – Intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Caryville (Exit 104) and Bonifay (Exit 112) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 through Thursday, March 2 as crews perform paving operations.

Washington County:

U.S. 90 Overhead Sign Maintenance at Sinclair Street- East and westbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 as crews remove overhead school zone signs.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.