FWC announces final opportunity for municipalities, counties to apply for derelict vessel removal funds

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the final 2016/2017 opportunity to apply for derelict vessel removal funds. The application period began Feb. 8, 2017, and will run on a first-come, first-served basis. Approximately $399,000 in remaining derelict vessel removal funds are available to state, county and city governments. Applications received after April 30, 2017, will not be eligible for consideration. The Commission Derelict Vessel Final Removal Funding Opportunity Program application and guidelines may be downloaded at MyFWC.com/DVGrant.

Funds for removal of derelict vessels that meet the requirements may be applied for at any time during this opportunity period. Applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all available funds have been expended or until April 30, 2017, whichever comes first. Applicants should call the FWC Boating and Waterways Section at 850-617-9540 to determine available funding before mailing or emailing an application.

Projects must be executed immediately upon receipt of an approved purchase order. Payment will be issued upon completion of the closeout requirements in the Commission Derelict Vessel Final Removal Funding Opportunity Program Guidelines.