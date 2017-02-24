Chipola College news

CHIPOLA’S HELLO DOLLY RUNS FEB. 22-26

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theater production of the hit musical “Hello Dolly,” runs Feb. 22-26.

Shows are nightly, Wednesday through Saturday, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and in the Center for the Arts Box Office. Tickets also are available at the door with the Box Office opening one hour before each show.

Chipola’s adaptation of the 1964 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical tells the story of Dolly Levi, a New York matchmaker who arranges things like furniture, daffodils and lives. A widow, she has found herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” named Horance Vandergelder. She weaves a web of romantic complications involving his two clerks, a pretty milliner and her assistant. Eventually, all is sorted out, and everyone ends up with the right person.

A special Sunday Brunch is available for the Feb. 26 show. Cost is $25 for ACT Fund members and $30 for non-members. Price includes brunch and show tickets.

Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

The cast includes: Gabriela Merz as Mrs. Dolly Levi, Darby Benjamin as Ernestina, Destin Dawson as Ambrose Kemper, Keith Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Sarah Liffick as Ermengarde, Zac West as Cornelius Hackl, Saylor Novonglosky as Barnaby Tucker, Grace Wallace as Minnie Fay, Dianna Floyd as Irene Malloy, Ashleigh Braswell as Mrs. Rose, Colton Day as Rudolph Reisenweber, Anthony Severson as Stanley.

The ensemble includes: Karissa Mercer, Oliva Wester, Sarah Beth Yoder, Madyson Hendrix, Angela Jones, Jamie Gibson, Karen Redman, Nicole Morse, Caroline King, Stephanie King, Jennifer Bernier, Elizabeth Bennett, Stephanie Mitchell, Grace Rossou, Cheyenne Cobart, Katelyn Cannady, Sydney Jansen, Bethany Schneider, Jamie Sory, Venus Boyd, Jaylyn Palmer, Calen Masai, Victoria Kanesm, Jill Berquist, Hannah Ahalaseh and Breeanna Bennet.

The children’s ensemble includes: Victoria Kanes, Anna Barber, Emilyann Raoulhac, Kodibeth Bates, Alec Griffin, Catherine Lewis,Addison Hussey, Madelin Garcia, Emily Rezek, Willa Wester, Chandler King, Alana Kerr and Keegan Bernier.

Visit the Box Office in person, online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice, or phone 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA AND JACKSON CHAMBER TO HOST EDUCATION SUMMIT

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Chipola College will host the Chipola District Education Summit Tuesday, March 14, at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.

The event is scheduled in place of the usual monthly Power Lunch. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m. The event is expected to conclude at 1:30 p.m. The theme is “Degrees to Jobs” and is expected to be an excellent follow-up to the Florida 2030 Town Hall held in January. The summit brings together K-12 Schools, Chipola College, CareerSource Chipola and business leaders from the five-county area to discuss meeting the needs of the workforce with relevant education, degrees and certificate programs.

Keynote Speaker for the event is Jennifer Grove, Gulf Power’s Community Development Manager. She is responsible for engagement in programs and partnerships that grow Northwest Florida’s competitiveness, including cradle to career education, workforce development, infrastructure support and Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation/Information Technology. Grove was recognized in 2012 by US News as one of the Top 100 Women in STEM.

The Power Lunch and Program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities. Call 482-8060 for more information.

CHIPOLA’S LIPFORD PUBLISHED

MARIANNA—Dr. Karen Lipford, Dean of the Chipola College School of Health Sciences, was recently published in the February 2017 issue of OJNI (Online Journal of Nursing Informatics).

The article, “Needs Assessment of an Electronic Health Record at an Inpatient Psychiatric Hospital,” was part of Dr. Lipford’s Doctorate in Nursing Practice program. She conducted a Needs Assessment of the Electronic Health Records at Florida State Hospital with the goal of improving the process of documentation at the facility in order to reduce patient errors.

Dr. Lipford PMHNP-BC, DNP, EdD, was the primary author with secondary authors Dr. Stacey Jones DNP, FNP-BC and Dr. Kelly Johnson, DNP, RN. The article may be accessed at http://www.himss.org/ojni.

CHIPOLA CLARINET CONCERT IS MARCH 6

MARIANNA—Chipola College music instructor John Divine will present a concert Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre of the Center for the Arts. Admission is free.

The evening of clarinet classics will include Franz Krommer’s Concerto for Two Clarinet’s, Op. 35! The recital includes guest artists Rebecca McFarland (clarinet), Christina Kettering (piano). The concert will showcase the many styles and the versatility of the clarinet.

ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITS CHIPOLA FOUNDATION

MARIANNA–The Marianna Rotary Club recently presented a check for $7,000 to the Chipola College Foundation to support scholarships.

The money was raised during the second annual Bill Hopkins Memorial Golf Classic. The Rotary Club would like to thank all who played, sponsored or volunteered at the tournament. The tournament helps the Rotary Club continue its long tradition of providing scholarships to deserving local students at Chipola.

Present at the check presentation were representatives from the tournament’s Signature Corporate Sponsor – Envision Credit Union. They included Darryl Worrell, President/CEO; Bill Enfinger, EVP\Chief Lending Officer; Aletta Shutes, Secretary of the Board of Directors. CEO Darryl Worrell said, “We are proud to support the Rotary Club and our Marianna community in this worthwhile event benefitting education. Envision Credit Union’s mission includes serving this great community.”

The 2017 Bill Hopkins Memorial Golf Classic will be held April 27 at Indian Springs Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at 1 p.m. There will be team prizes, long-drive, and closest-to-the-pin competitions.

Envision Credit Union continues as a major sponsor, as well as Perry & Young, Attorneys at Law, who will donate $10,000 to any player who makes a hole-in-one on number 8.

Tournament Chairman Bill Wright announced the addition of new corporate sponsor – Marianna Toyota. Rotary member Jorge Garcia, head of Marianna Toyota, has agreed to donate a new Toyota (valued at $35,000) for a hole-in-one on #18.

Entry fee is $65 per player, and hole sponsorships are available for $75. A four-person team plus hole sponsorship is available for the discounted price amount of $300. Beverages will be provided and dinner will be served afterwards.

For more information call Bill Wright at (850) 209-0825.

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING COURT

Maddy Christmas was crowned Chipola College Homecoming Queen, and Teon Long was crowned Mr. Chipola 2017 on Feb. 18.

CHIPOLA MATH HONORARY INDUCTS MEMBERS

The Chipola College chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, a national honorary mathematics club, recently held an initiation for new members. Chipola Interim President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons was inducted as an honorary member of Mu Alpha Theta.

Mu Alpha Theta is an international mathematics society for high school and two-year colleges. The purpose of Mu Alpha Theta is to stimulate a deeper and more effective interest in mathematics.

BERRY IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Laurie Berry is Chipola College’s Career Employee for February. Berry serves as a Department Associate in the Financial Aid Department and has worked at the college since 2000.

CHIPOLA CORRECTIONS GRADS

Sixteen candidates recently completed the Basic Corrections Academy at Chipola College.

GEO HELPS CHIPOLA

The Geo Group Foundation recently made a significant contribution to the Chipola College Foundation.

Funds will be used to pay for scholarships for children or grandchildren of law enforcement officers, correctional officers, or emergency responders. Funds also will benefit the Mellie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship.

CHIPOLA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS NAMED NJCAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

MARIANNA—Two members of the Chipola College women’s cross country team have been named Scholar All-American athletes by the NJCAA.

Recipients and their GPA’s, are: sophomore Jayde Smelcer of Chipley (4.0) and sophomore Hannah Rees of Marianna (3.5). Only those athletes with a 3.5 GPA or higher earn the Scholar All-American award for the semester in which they compete in their sport.

The Chipola Women’s Cross Country team offers scholarships up to full tuition and board.

For information, contact Coach Rance Massengill at 850-718-2420, or email massengillr@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO HOST PENSACOLA SATURDAY, FEB. 25

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Pensacola Saturday, Feb. 25 in final game of the regular season. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. The men play at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians are the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference and will play in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 9-11, in Ocala. Gulf Coast is the Panhandle Champion. The brackets are set up for a possible state title game with Chipola and Gulf Coast. The Conference standings as of Feb. 22, are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (8-3), Tallahassee is (6-5), Pensacola (3-8) and Northwest (1-10).

Chipola (24-3, 8-3) beat Northwest 66-48 in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored an 88-76 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 22 points. Danielle Garven had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Chipola scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Danielle Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7). Chipola is fifth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is third.

The Indians (21-8, 5-6) fell to Northwest, 112-90, in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored a 77-65 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Yuat Alok led Chipola with 21 points. Mohamed Touray scored 15. Jashire Hardnett had 11 points. Eric Cobb had 13 rebounds.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast, 98-85, on Feb. 11. Jamall Gregory led Chipola with 21 points. Eric Cobb had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett and Cedric Wright scored 13 points apiece.

Northwest is the Panhandle Conference Champion and Tallahassee is the runner-up. Both will represent the Panhandle in the FCSAA State Tournament March The men’s league standings as of Feb. 23, are: Northwest (11-0), Tallahassee (7-4), Chipola (5-6), Gulf Coast (3-9) and Pensacola (2-9). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is third.

All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.