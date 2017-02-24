Margaret W. Carr, age 74, passed from this life Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

She was born in Carrabelle, FL on October 4, 1942 to William Henry and Mattie “Dewitt” Watson. Margaret worked for Washington County School Board as a bus driver and had the same route for 32 years. She also was a cosmetologist and a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church.

Margaret is survived by her 3 daughters: Yolanda Kolmetz and husband Neal of Graceville, FL, Tanya Bethea and husband Robert of Chipley, FL and Erin Harris and husband Art of Chipley, FL; one sister; Inga Padgett and Carlton of Chipley, FL; six grandchildren: Brandy Sapp, Bobby Bethea, Sarah Biddle, Megan Bethea, Carrlee Harris, and William Kolmetz; and eight great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 2:00P.M., February 26, 2017 at Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends can sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.