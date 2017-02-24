Aggressive drivers think twice

~ Practice patience when driving on the road~

Beginning today through March 9, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) commercial vehicle enforcement troopers will begin the safety campaign Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks (TACT). The campaign seeks to educate motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving around large trucks and reducing commercial motor vehicle related crashes. To keep motorists safe on Florida roads, Troopers will be looking for car and truck drivers who display aggressive driving behaviors such as following too closely, speeding and unsafe lane changes.

Motorists should protect themselves and their passengers by learning how to share the road safely. FHP offers these tips for driving around large trucks:

Stay out of the No Zone: Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots (also known as “No Zones”).

Pass trucks with caution: Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed.

Do not cut trucks off: Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks simply cannot stop as quickly as cars.

Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle.

Don’t drive distracted: Anything that takes your full attention off of the road, even for a second, could be deadly. This includes texting, changing the radio station, talking to passengers, and much more.

For more information about TACT, FHP Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and No Zones, visit: http://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/about-fhp/.