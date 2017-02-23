Nellums obit

Myrtle Mae Nellums, age 84 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 19, 2017. She was born on October 16, 1932 in Chipley, FL to the late Henry Holley and Ellar Mae (Duncan) Holley.

Myrtle is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and is a retiree from the State of Florida.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Albert Nellums. Survivors include, two sons, Willie Nellums of Chipley, FL, Danny Nellums and wife Diane of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Patricia Ann Windham and husband Bascom of Midland City, AL, two sisters, Frances Suggs of Graceville, FL, Zellar Gilmore of Southport, FL and eight grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Ernie Dupree officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

