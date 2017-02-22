VHS Soul Food Dinner Talent Show

Vernon High School will host a Soul Food Dinner Talent Show at the Vernon Community Center, 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr., Vernon, February 24, 6:00 P. M. The donation for the Dinner and Show is $10 and donation for the Show is $3. Individuals and groups that are interested in performing on Friday night please contact Ms. Dotson via phone at 850-535-2046×1201 or via email at Erika.dotson@wcsdschools.com or sign up at the VHS Office. The proceeds will go to the Young Boyz to Men and Girls INK Clubs to assist funding their trip to New York City. Your participation will be greatly appreciated.

