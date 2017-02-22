Tharp obit

John Wilson Tharp, age 75 of Cottondale, passed from this life on February 20, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

John was born on May 16, 1941 in Cottondale, Florida to Charles and Gertrude (Holley) Tharp. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. He thoroughly enjoyed his profession as a Truck Driver, as well as spending time on his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Gertrude Tharp; brothers: Eugene Tharp and Allen Tharp.

He is survived by his son: Greg Tharp of Cottondale, Florida; daughters: Teresa Tharp of Panama City, Florida, Becky Tillman and husband Jeff of Lynn Haven, Florida; step sons: Brandon Dias of Indiana, Kaleb Dias of Cottondale, Florida; three brothers: Tommy Tharp and wife Ruby of Montgomery, Alabama, George Tharp and wife Evonne of Crestview, Florida, James Tharp of South Carolina; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Rich Ellison officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Frankie Kent, Billy Pippin, Danny Ray Lawrence, Chase Tillman, Eddie Miller and Jokey Cripes.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Jackson County Road and Bridge.