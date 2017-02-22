Ring of Fire at HCHS

HCHS Drama Department will present the musical, “RING OF FIRE,” on Saturday, February 25, at 7:00PM; Sunday, February 26; at 2:30PM (Johnny Cash’s birthday); Friday, March 3, at 7:00PM; Saturday, March 4, at 2:00PM and 7:00PM; Monday, March 6, at 7:00PM.

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. More than two dozen classic hits—including “Daddy sang Bass,” “Far Side Banks of Jordan,” “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Jackson,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend! Though he is never impersonated in the show, Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate!

The cast includes Brooke Bush, Ty English, Bryce Etheridge, Bailey Foxworth, Brock Harris, Hollye Helms, Paisley Howell, Jace Marshall, Jacob Music, Tori Steverson, Katie Tate, Sarah Vickery, & Whitney White. The live band will include Bobby White (Banjo/Harmonica), Braeden Cooper (Guitar), Hayden Tadlock (Drums), Jacob Music (Bass), & Ricky Ward (Piano).

On Sunday, February 26, BJ Kelli from 96.9 the Legend will be attending the show.

Tickets are $5 advance / $7 at the door. For more information please call HCHS at 547 – 9000.

Ring of Fire is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com