The theme for this year’s Black History Month at Vernon High School is “The Crisis in Black Education.” Throughout the week of Feb. 21-24 students will have activities available during Jacket Hour.

The Black History Month program is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Friday, February 24. The speaker for the event will be Ms. Tierra Belser, VHS Alumni Class of 2010. Following the ceremony, VHS will host their annual Soul Food Day.