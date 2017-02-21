Lipford obit

Tim David Lipford, age 60, of Dellwood, succumbed to cancer after a long five year battle at his home Saturday February 18, 2017. His cancer had gone into remission for three and a half years and it came back with a vengeance in March of 2016. Tim fought a long and hard battle, he gave his heart to Jesus in 2016 and was also baptized. He loved going to The Greenwood Baptist Church.

Tim greatly loved the outdoors. He was a devout hunter, fisherman and loved farming and growing things. He spent his life helping others, spent 16 years with Jackson County Fire and Rescue and after that, he earned his R.N. degree at Chipola College. He loved being in the medical field and above all, he loved his family and friends. Tim met the love of his life, Benita Wages on January 8, 2016 and fell head over heels in love with her. Tim said on many occasions, they did not have a lifetime together, but he loved her a lifetime.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Doris Lipford; his sister, Jaye Arlene Lipford Hall.

Tim is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Benita Lipford; four sons, Jeremy David Lipford of Chattanooga, TN. James Walker and wife, Danielle of Gardner, TN, Jason Walker and wife, Tina of Fountain FL. and Bryan Thomason of Marianna FL; one brother, Ronald Lipford and wife, Lynn of Greenwood, FL; two sisters, Joyce Buchanan and husband, Paul of Lady Lakes, FL, Rita Millwood and husband, Jesse of Perry, GA; one brother-in-law, Bobby Hall of Grand Ridge, FL; six granddaughters, a special mention to Jamie and Holly, Grandpa loved you very much and always will. A special shout out to Cooper Lipford, Uncle Tim loved you very much. Tim also had several nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Greenwood Baptist Church with Rev. Fred Fitzgerald officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.