Brooks obit

Bobby Ray “Hawkeyes” Brooks died on February 17, 2017. He was 60 years old.

He was born March 6, 1956 in Cuthbert, Georgia to the late Charlie Ray and Mary Elizabeth (Adtkison) Brooks. Bobby was a former resident of both Eufaula and Dothan, Alabama. He loved to ride his bike around town and he worked at Lolo’s Mini Mart for many years.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Patricia Gail Bourg.

He is survived by his three sisters: Betty Lanton and husband Robert of Dothan, Alabama, Elizabeth Ann Lynn and husband Paul of Eufaula, Alabama, Brenda Kay Forbes and husband Edward of Napier Field, Alabama; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held 1P.M. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the home of Paul and Ann Lynn.