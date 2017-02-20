Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.27/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.27/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 53.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 56.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 20 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.74/g in 2016, $2.31/g in 2015, $3.42/g in 2014, $3.86/g in 2013 and $3.66/g in 2012.

“Refinery liquidation of cheaper winter grade fuel keeps pump prices in similar territory for the week ahead,” said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “The ongoing saga of global oil production limitations becomes less important as refineries begin the early stages of maintenance and turnarounds to accommodate summer gasoline blends.”