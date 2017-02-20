Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers converge on Blue Springs

For three solid days, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Blue Springs Campus was filled with hard working volunteers from the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) teams around the state. Responding to the Disaster Relief Callout, these godly men and women worked tirelessly together to clear a huge field making it possible to accommodate multiple upcoming ministry related activities planned on the Blue Springs Campus.

According to BCF Associate Professor of Leadership and Collegiate Disaster Relief Coordinator David Coggins, “This callout gave our BCF Collegiate Disaster Relief Team a chance to work alongside some seasoned Disaster Relief volunteers and learn first-hand how a callout works.” As disasters happen, men and women in DR are trained, equipped and strategically placed to respond. BCF students were able to see how effectively these teams work together to accomplish great things as needs arise and Florida Baptists respond.

While taking advantage of the valuable training and facilitating the need for clean-up on the Blue Springs Campus, BCF students were given the opportunity to operate chainsaws and other equipment as they worked safely and cohesively with other volunteers. Additionally, it gave BCF students a chance to get to know some of the dedicated men and women that make up Florida Baptist DR, working alongside them, building relationships, and mounting that confidence that Florida Baptists have in trusting students as partners in this unique area of ministry.

“The enthusiasm and the huge number of volunteers who responded to the Disaster Relief Callout really impressed me,” stated BCF Professor of Old Testament James Newell who volunteered with the collegiate team. “Some of the volunteers traveled over eight hours to help remove debris. Working with our BCF students gave me the opportunity to get to know them outside the classroom. BCF students did not hesitate when the ‘go to work’ order was given.” BCF Senior Stevie Harris was amazed at the tremendous progress made as everyone worked together. “At the end of each day, we were hot, sweaty, and tired,” stated Harris. “But we thanked God for giving us the opportunity to serve in a location that will impact our local community for Christ.” Another senior, Rachel Miller, marveled at learning how to operate a chainsaw and “found it immensely rewarding to help clear the land with the DR teams.”

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen commented that, “Rarely have I had the opportunity to see more folks work harder with a greater sense of joy than what I saw displayed by Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers on the Blue Spring Campus of The Baptist College of Florida. When individuals are willing to drive several hours for the privilege of hard work with no financial pay-off, you know that they are working for a higher cause and greater reward. Florida Baptists should be justifiably proud of the work that is done by these great servants of our Lord. Oh behalf of The Baptist College of Florida family, I want to say Job Well Done!”

To learn more about the Blue Springs Campus or Florida Baptist Disaster Relief work, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.