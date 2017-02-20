Big Red to visit BCF campus

The “Big Red Bus” from Oneblood will be located on The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus in Graceville accepting donations to replenish the blood bank. BCF faculty, students, and staff are always excited and very supportive of the blood drive assisting area hospitals and critical care facilities in providing blood to those in need.

Next month, there will be two opportunities to donate blood on the BCF campus. The first date is Wednesday, March 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the second opportunity is Thursday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The “Big Red Bus” will be strategically located along the edge of the parking lot beside the BCF Wellness Center, providing a convenient and easily accessible location for students and community visitors to participate.

For more information on the Blood Drive or other special opportunities at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 513 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.