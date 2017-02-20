BCF to hold Honors Recital

On February 23 at 7:00 p.m., the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold their biannual Honors Recital in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The Honors Recital is a time for upper-level music and worship students to perform difficult and complex pieces of music highlighting skill level achievement. According to the Chair of the Music and Worship Division Bill Davis, the Honors Recital will showcase those students who are setting the bar for students to come.

For more information about the Honors Recital please contact the Music and Worship Division at 800.328.2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.