Tharpe obit

Patricia “Pat” Tharpe, age 73 of Panama City Beach, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2017 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice wing.

Pat was born on January 10, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to Raymond Eli Raley and Delma Everett Raley. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle where she worked as a Teacher. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Delma Raley.

She is survived by her husband: Linwood Tharpe of Bonifay, Florida; two brothers; Roger Raley (Linda) of Bonifay, Florida, Donnie Raley (Mary) of Tallahassee, Florida; two nephews: Michael Raley of Bonifay, Florida, Ladd Tharpe of Cottondale, Florida; one niece: Adrienne Raley Odum of Bonifay, Florida.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Bonifay City Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Moore officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Monday, February 20, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.