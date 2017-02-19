McDonald obit

William Howard McDonald, Jr., 78, of Marianna died Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

He was born November 3, 1937 in Geneva, Al to the late, William Howard McDonald, Sr. and Bonnie Emerson. William was known to most as Mr. “Zeco”. He served in the US Navy and was a very hard-working man.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Donna Rae McDonald.

William is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Akins of Laporte, TX, Janet McDonald and one son, William Howard McDonald, III both from Greenwood; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. McDonald will be at 1 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family invites all who knew him to come and help celebrate his life.