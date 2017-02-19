Chipley Tigers shut out Walton

Chipley Tigers defeated Walton 8-0 on Saturday as four pitchers combined to shut out Walton.

Chipley Tigers took an early lead in the second inning. Jamison Spencer hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. Chipley scored three runs in the seventh inning. Chipley’s big inning was driven by a walk by Malcom Mayo and a single by Tripp Hodges.

Hodges earned the win for Chipley. He pitched three innings, allowing zero runs, zero hits, striking out five, and walking one. Three relievers helped Chipley close out the victory including 2 innings pitched by Joey Jordan.

Chipley Tigers had 12 hits in the game. Joe Kuechler, Hodges, Gauge Carter, and Brayden Gainey each collected multiple hits for Chipley. Kuechler led Chipley with four hits in four at bats.

Chipley was 2-0 in the preseason. Wednesday night starts the regular season as Chipley hosts Vernon at 6 pm.