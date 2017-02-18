Welker obit

John Henry Welker, age 57 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 16, 2017 at his residence.

John was born on November 9, 1959 to John H. Welker and Neola Ferguson. He had lived in the Florida panhandle for 22 years since coming from Tampa. John loved riding his motorcycle and had many friends from the online biker community. Also, he raised Bull Mastiffs and was known nationally for his expertise of the breed. He was a former Jehovah Witness.

He was preceded in death by his father: John H. Welker; two sisters: Freda and Mattie.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jacqueline Welker of Chipley, Florida; beloved nephews: Jonathan Hobbs and Joshua Hobbs both of Marianna, Florida; two brothers: Joe and David; two sisters: Vicki and April; one uncle: Clifford; one aunt: Edith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.