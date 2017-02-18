Finch obit

Junior Earl Finch, age 86 of Pensacola, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2017 at his home.

Junior was born on November 12, 1930 in Wausau, Florida to the late James Arthur Finch and Essie Griffin Finch. He served and retired from the United States Army with 20 + years of service. He was a member of Gap Pond Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Essie Finch; brother: McArthur Finch; daughter: Shirley Stanley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Finch of Pensacola, Florida; son: Rickey Finch of Destin, Florida; three brothers: Kenneth Finch of Wausau, Florida, Robert Finch of Chipley, Florida, Houston Finch of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three sisters: Elouise Owens of Chipley, Florida, Irene Slay of Panama City, Florida, Verdell McClendon of Wausau, Florida; three grandchildren: Lisa Finch of Hanover, Massachusetts, Rickey Finch Jr. and wife Katherine of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Ashley Finch of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren: Madison Finch, Anna Finch, Alexander Finch and Maxwell Finch all of Waxhaw, North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 P.M. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.