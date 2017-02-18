Enterprise man arrested after traffic stop

Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a white Nissan pickup truck on Highway 90 following reports of reckless driving on February 16. During the course of the traffic stop, officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Whittaker James Cotter of Enterprise, Alabama.

An investigation resulting from the traffic stop lead to the discovery of a controlled substance in the possession of Cotter. The controlled substance was identified as Alprazolam commonly known as Xanax, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Cotter was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.

“Our department continues to be aggressive in the fight against illegal narcotics and the protection of our citizens,” stated Police Chief Scott Thompson. “I encourage anyone with information about illegal activity to report these activities to the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or to Crime Stoppers at 638-TIPS.”