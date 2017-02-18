Chipola College news

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING IS FEB. 18

MARIANNA—This year’s Chipola College Homecoming theme is “Chipola on the Hunt” as the Indians will face the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

Homecoming week is Feb. 13-18, and begins with a Building Decoration Contest with judging at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Cultural Center. Currently-enrolled Chipola students may enter. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall – 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. Performances are limited to 4 minutes.

Homecoming Dress-Up days are: Monday, Feb. 13: Pajama Day; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Camo Day; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue & Gold Day (Chipola school colors); Thursday: Throwback Day (wear a Throwback outfit); and Friday: Decade Day (wear an outfit from your favorite decade).

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CHIPOLA’S HELLO DOLLY FEB. 22-26

MARIANNA—Tickets are on sale for the Chipola College Theater production of the hit musical “Hello Dolly,” which runs Feb. 22-26.

Chipola’s adaptation of the 1964 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical tells the story of Dolly Levi, a New York matchmaker who arranges things like furniture, daffodils and lives. A widow, she has found herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” named Horance Vandergelder. She weaves a web of romantic complications involving his two clerks, a pretty milliner and her assistant. Eventually, all is sorted out, and everyone ends up with the right person.

Shows are nightly, Wednesday through Saturday, at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and in the Center for the Arts Box Office. Chipola students and employees get free tickets with ID.

A special Sunday Brunch is available for the Feb. 26 show. Cost is $25 for ACT Fund members and $30 for non-members. Price includes brunch and show tickets.

Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

The cast includes: Gabriela Merz as Mrs. Dolly Levi, Darby Benjamin as Ernestina, Destin Dawson as Ambrose Kemper, Keith Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Sarah Liffick as Ermengarde, Zac West as Cornelius Hackl, Saylor Novonglosky as Barnaby Tucker, Grace Wallace as Minnie Fay, Dianna Floyd as Irene Malloy, Ashleigh Braswell as Mrs. Rose, Colton Day as Rudolph Reisenweber, Anthony Severson as Stanley.

The ensemble includes: Karissa Mercer, Oliva Wester, Sarah Beth Yoder, Madyson Hendrix, Angela Jones, Jamie Gibson, Karen Redman, Nicole Morse, Caroline King, Stephanie King, Jennifer Bernier, Elizabeth Bennett, Stephanie Mitchell, Grace Rossou, Cheyenne Cobart, Katelyn Cannady, Sydney Jansen, Bethany Schneider, Jamie Sory, Venus Boyd, Jaylyn Palmer, Calen Masai, Victoria Kanesm, Jill Berquist, Hannah Ahalaseh and Breeanna Bennet.

The children’s ensemble includes: Victoria Kanes, Anna Barber, Emilyann Raoulhac, Kodibeth Bates, Alec Griffin, Catherine Lewis,Addison Hussey, Madelin Garcia, Emily Rezek, Willa Wester, Chandler King, Alana Kerr and Keegan Bernier.

Visit the Box Office in person, online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice, or phone 850-718-2420.

CHIPOLA’S LITERATURE/LANGUAGE WINNERS

MARIANNA—Some 134 students from 12 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 10.

The occasion was the Twenty-seventh Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award— Hannah Hall of Cottondale High School.

Writing: first—Hayden Church of Graceville High School; second—Tristan Costales of Vernon High School; third—Jordan Penny of Bethlehem School; honorable mentions—Alex Gong of Marianna High School and Devon Southwell of Malone School.

Speech: first—Katie Detweiller of Blountstown High School; second—Dwight Jackson of Sneads High School; third—Ashley Lytle of Altha School; honorable mentions—Elizabeth Fleener of Chipley High School and Amber White of Vernon High School.

Oral Interpretation: first—Katelyn Cannady of Marianna High School; second—Clayton Taylor of Vernon High School; third—Madison Sketoe of Bethlehem School; honorable mentions—Abigail Bridges of Chipley High School and Kallee Chamberlain of Chipley High School.

Literature: first—Katelyn Cannady of Marianna High School; second—Madison Martin of Marianna High School; third—Savannah Chorn of Graceville High School; honorable mentions—Kassidy Raley of Holmes County High School and Hannah Hall of Cottondale High School.

Humanities: first—Sierra Ennis of Graceville High School; second—Tristan Costales of Vernon High School; third—Kellie Coatney of Poplar Springs High School; honorable mentions—Hayden Church of Graceville High School and Lucy Jiang of Holmes County High School.

Grammar: first—Caleb Reed of Cottondale High School; second—Chase Corbin of Cottondale High School; third—Chandra Cooper of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Mallory Vann of Bethlehem School and Shawni Hooper of Holmes County High School.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Vanesa Cartajena of Sneads High School; second—Brian Heward of Chipley High School; third—Rubén Chávez of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Citlali Gutierrez of Blountstown High School and Ashley Castillo of Malone High School.

FAMU TO HOST AG AND FOOD SCIENCE CONFERENCE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Florida A and M University will present a Pathways to Professions in Agriculture and Food Sciences Conference, Wednesday, March 1, at Chipola College.

The conference runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Jackson Hall of the Chipola Literature/Language Building Z-116.

Guest speaker Dr. Daniel Solis will discuss the knowledge, skills and abilities needed for success in the fields of agriculture, food, environment, and natural resources sciences.

The event is sponsored by the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.

For information, call 718-2319.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes. The daytime classes will meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night classes will meet weeknights from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. The cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

TEACHER WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Future Educators Club will host its Tenth Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, March. 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend.

Future educators currently enrolled at Chipola with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include various sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers.

Guest sessions will include: Developing Unique and Effective Student Driven Math Lessons (K-12) — Presented by 2017 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Jessica Solano; You Want Me To Stick That Quotation Where? (6-12) — Dr. Rachel West; “A Man of Wax” – Teaching Shakespeare Using the Tableau (9-12) — Kurt McInnis; Cinch Up Your Classroom Technology (K-5) — Megan Russel; Population Education: Hands On Science in a Social Perspective (K-5) and (6-12) — Dr. Amanda Clark; and Integrating Technology While Fostering the 4 C’s (6-12) — Jennifer Kincaid.

Other sessions include: I Love You Just The Way You Are (K-6); Space: The Final Frontier (3-5); Science In A Snap (K-2); Math Behind TV Commercials (6-8); Survival Guide to Classroom Management (K-6); Numbers with Abraham Lincoln (K-2); All Aboard to the Cooperation Station (K-6).

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m. RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.

CHIPOLA PRE-MED STUDENTS HELP COVENANT HOSPICE

Students in Chipola College’s Pre-Med Society are volunteering with Covenant Care, a hospice organization that provides care to patients and their families facing life limiting illnesses.

For information or to volunteer, contact Donna Meldon at (850)482-8520 or donna.meldon@choosecovenant.org.

CHIPOLA TO HOST TALLAHASSEE FOR HOMECOMING FEB. 18

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Tallahassee for Homecoming Saturday, Feb. 18. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center. The men’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

The Lady Indians (22-3, 6-3) scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Danielle Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Sydnee McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Tiera Phillips had 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Chipola beat Northwest 61-43 on Feb. 7. Garven had 17 points and 9 rebounds. Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds. McDonald had 11 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 10.

Chipola recorded an 82-59 win at Pensacola on Feb. 4. The Lady Indians fell to Tallahassee, 83-73, on Jan. 31. McDonald led Chipola with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Conference standings as of Feb. 14, are: Gulf Coast (7-2), Chipola (6-3), Tallahassee is (6-3), Pensacola (2-7) and Northwest (1-7).

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Tallahassee (2), Chipola (3), Pensacola (6) and Northwest (7). Chipola is eighth in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is first.

The Indians (20-7, 4-5) scored a big 98-85 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Jamall Gregory led Chipola with 21 points. Eric Cobb had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shamarkus Kennedy had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Jashire Hardnett and Cedric Wright scored 13 points apiece.

Chipola suffered a 94-84 loss to Northwest on Feb. 7. Gregory led Chipola with 23 points. The Indians lost a 73-72 overtime battle with Pensacola on Feb. 4. Hardnett led the Indians with 22 points. Cedric Wright had 22 points. Chipola scored an 86-78 win over Tallahassee on Jan. 31. Cobb had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Hardnett had 20 points. Gregory had 15. Eric Turner added 12.

The men’s league standings as of Feb. 14, are: Northwest (8-0), Tallahassee (6-3), Chipola (4-5), Pensacola (2-5), Gulf Coast (2-7) and Pensacola (2-7). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is second.

All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.