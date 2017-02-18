Chipley Tigers defeat Vernon in pitcher’s duel

Both teams were strong on the mound Friday, but Chipley Tigers defeated Vernon 3-1. The hurlers for Chipley allowed just two hits to Vernon.

An early lead helped propel Chipley to victory. Tripp Hodges scored on a double by Brayden Gainey and Gainey also scored on a passed ball in the first inning.

Cordell Carley earned the win for Chipley. He tossed four innings, giving up one run, two hits, and striking out two. Brayden Gainey recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Chipley with 6 strikeouts.

Joe Kuechler, Brayden Gainey, Tucker Martin, Joey Jordan, and Tripp Hodges all had one hit to lead Chipley.

Chipley plays Walton at 10am Saturday at CHS.