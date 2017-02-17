KMS 5th graders create floral designs

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Thursday, February 16, 30 fifth grade students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley received hands-on training and a lesson in Dried Floral Design from Chipley Garden Club.

In the classroom, club members Beth Watford and Charlotte Sapp shared the mechanics of floral design – line, transition and focal point. As the students observed and listened intently, Beth and Charlotte created an example of a dried floral design identifying the dried materials used.

Following the lesson, the students were given an opportunity to create their own design. Garden club members provided all the materials they needed – containers, a large variety of dried materials from flowers to what some would call ‘weeds’, damp sand, and tools. Members were also available to assist and re-enforce the elements of design.

Youth Chairman Linda Pigott stated, “We are always surprised at the children’s creativity and the lovely designs. All today’s designs will be entered in Washington County’s 4-H Youth Fair. The good thing about dried designs is they ‘keep’!”

If you are interested in learning about Chipley Garden Club’s projects or attending a meeting, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The next club meeting will be Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 AM at the Washington County Library.