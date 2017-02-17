City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday.

FDEP WW670110 Amendment No. 2 — This FDEP amendment will increase the SFR Loan/Grant to include an additional $53,000 for Planning Activities and will allow for a six month extension of Planning Activities to be completed no later than September 15, 2017.

Special Event Application — NWFCH 5K Glow Run — Northwest Florida Community Hospital would like to hold a fundraiser for Relay for Life. The event will be a 5K Glow Run to be held on March 4 at 6 p.m. It is a kid’s fun run around the hospital track.

FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design Award — Awarding the FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design contract to Mott MacDonald based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services Award — Awarding the FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services contract to Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc. based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.

CRA Alleyway Design Award and Contract Execution — The CRA advertised for RFQ’s and one proposal was submitted. The CRA through successful negotiations with Poly Engineering, Inc. have come up with a contract price of $9,100 for the CRA Alleyway Project Design Services.

FDEP FRDAP Pals Park Phase VIII Agreement — in the amount of $50,000.