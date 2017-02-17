City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday.
- FDEP WW670110 Amendment No. 2 — This FDEP amendment will increase the SFR Loan/Grant to include an additional $53,000 for Planning Activities and will allow for a six month extension of Planning Activities to be completed no later than September 15, 2017.
- Special Event Application — NWFCH 5K Glow Run — Northwest Florida Community Hospital would like to hold a fundraiser for Relay for Life. The event will be a 5K Glow Run to be held on March 4 at 6 p.m. It is a kid’s fun run around the hospital track.
- FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design Award — Awarding the FDOT 5th Street Drainage Project Design contract to Mott MacDonald based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.
- FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services Award — Awarding the FDOT Pine Avenue Sidewalk Project Construction and Engineering Inspection Services contract to Alday-Howell Engineering, Inc. based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act.
- CRA Alleyway Design Award and Contract Execution — The CRA advertised for RFQ’s and one proposal was submitted. The CRA through successful negotiations with Poly Engineering, Inc. have come up with a contract price of $9,100 for the CRA Alleyway Project Design Services.
- FDEP FRDAP Pals Park Phase VIII Agreement — in the amount of $50,000.