CHS basketball

by Faith Padgett

The Chipley Tigers hosted and defeated the Franklin Co. Seahawks on Thursday, February 16th, in the FHSAA 1A Regional Semi-finals.

The Tigers had a slow start, missing multiple consecutive lay-ups and soon fell behind. Adrian Sims picked up his scoring in the second quarter to pull up the Tigers, ending the first half 24-18. Two juniors, Dominic Bouton and Brian Williams, put up great numbers for the second half. Our lead scorer was Adrian Sims, with 15 points, followed by Bouton, Patrick & Williams with 10, Dean with 7, Spencer with 6, and Staten with 2.

The Tigers will now advance to the Regional finals in West Gadsden Tuesday night to determine whether or not we will be state bound once again.