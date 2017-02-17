5-30 Meals Class

Tuesday, February 21, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Pressed for time? Need a quick meal? Join us to learn how to turn five ingredients into nutritious, delicious meals in approximately 30 minutes. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265.

