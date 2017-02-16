Patillo obit

Mr. Horace Leon Patillo, Jr., age 68, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 13, 2017 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

He was born October 4, 1948 in Orange, Texas to the late Horace Leon Patillo, Sr. and Marjello McBride Patillo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, DeeDee Smith.

Horace is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Patillo of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Carol Laughlin of LA and Faye Trahan of AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.