McHan obit

Michael James McHan, 27 of Graceville passed away, Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Michael was born in Snellville, GA on August 10, 1989. A graduate of Graceville High School Class of 2007, Michael received his AA in Criminal Justice from Chipola College. He was Assistant Manager at Grease Pro in Chipley, FL and a member of New Home Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Friday,1 p.m. until time of service.

Survived by his wife Cassie McHan; two sons Kolbi James McHan, Max Kaiden McHan; parents, Melanie and Jeff Baker, Mike McHan; grandparents James and Susie Calloway, Herta McHan, Sara Brannon; siblings Kristi (Brad) Garrett, Michael D. McHan, Jr., Elisha Baker, Jennie (Josh) Griffin; nephew Noah Garrett, niece Lily Garrett; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers family request memorial contributions be made to James & Lipford Funeral Home P.O. Box 595 Graceville, FL 32440.