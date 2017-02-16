Kozlowski obit

Walter Kozlowski Jr., age 58 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, February 13, 2017 peacefully at his home.

He was born on June 23, 1958 in Detroit, MI to the late Walter Kozlowski Sr. and Hazel (Hornsby) Kozlowski.

Walter has been a resident of Chipley since 1996 moving from Moore Haven, FL. He worked at Walmart for 10 years and then moved to Chipley Piggly Wiggly where he has worked for 10 years. Walter is also a member at Holmes Creek Baptist Church of Chipley.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Strohl of Chipley, FL, one sister, Nina Wright and husband Russell of Moore Haven, FL, one niece, Jane Gunn and family of Moore Haven, FL, one step son, Doug Snoke of Chipley, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Doug Hogg officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to service. Memorialization will follow by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

