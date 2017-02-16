Join the photo contest celebrating 75 years of Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is launching its 75 Years Wild photo contest encouraging people to explore the natural beauty of Florida’s Wildlife Management Area system.

Across the state, the nearly 6-million acre WMA system is conserving fish and wildlife populations and offering outdoor recreation for the public, including fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing. On the WMAs, the public also has access to nationally recognized trails for paddling, hiking and bird watching.

Join the WMAs’ 75th anniversary celebration and discover these areas’ diversity of wildlife and habitats while taking WMA photos for the 75 Years Wild photo contest. Just remember to respect wildlife by not getting too close to or disturbing birds or other animals you encounter.

The photo contest has four themes, based on the seasons. To enter, visit the FWC’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MyFWC, look for a photo contest Facebook post and then post your photo in the Comments section. Photos also can be entered via an Instagram account by tagging #WMAzing. For those who don’t use social media, send an email to ShareVisit@MyFWC.com. The photo contest grand-prize winner will receive a GoPro camera, and other prizes will be awarded to semi-finalists.

For complete WMA photo contest rules, go to MyFWC.com/WMA 75. There you also will find more on the WMA 75th anniversary celebration, including the calendar of upcoming events and “how to find a WMA near you.”