Felony fugitive taken into custody in Chipley

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the apprehension of a felony fugitive taken into custody at the Summer Brook Apartments in Chipley. The subject’s arrest is the result of a Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigation stemming from approximately three weeks ago.

Arrested was: Grant Jones, 25 years of age, 1530 Orange Hill Rd Chipley, FL.

Charges: Robbery without weapon; Kidnapping in the commission of a felony.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “This apprehension was made possible due to the collaboration of the U.S. Marshals Office and our deputies, who are members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force.” Crews, goes on to say, “Long hours of training, proficiency, and a commitment to getting the job done have made our deputies some of the most safety conscious officers out there”.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.