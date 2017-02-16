Felony fugitive arrested on outstanding warrant

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest of a felony fugitive on Coggin Avenue in Chipley.

Arrested was: Stephanie Chesson, 21 years of age, Alford, FL.

Chesson was arrested on an outstanding warrant, for the sale of methamphetamine, originating in Jackson County.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “The sale, possession, and use of illegal narcotics is an epidemic sweeping our nation.” Sheriff Crews goes on to say, “I made a commitment to our communities and families to remain relentless in the effort to eliminate illegal drugs from our neighborhoods. Sometimes, the arrest of these violators affords them an opportunity to reach out for help for their addictions.”

“Information provided by the public is vital to our investigations and success in removing these drugs from our communities. I ask that the public continue to report illegal and suspicious activity,” says Crews.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or anonymously at 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.