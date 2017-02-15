Woodham obit

Keith Woodham, 59 of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away, Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Keith was born in Graceville, May 6, 1957. A 1975 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Keith was owner/operator of Woodham Peanut Company. Keith Had a heart of gold and was the best son, brother, husband, daddy and Pap Pap. His life was his family, his extended family, his work and his farmers. He was a member of the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Bethel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his father, Wendell Woodham.

Survived by his wife Penny Woodham; mother, Patsy Woodham; son, Rusty (Christy) Woodham; daughter Lace (Chris) Woodham; sister Tammy (Brett) Bailey; four grandsons Dylan Durrance, Blaine Alan Woodham, Waylon Keith Woodham, Ryder Woodham; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, February 16, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Free and Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX, 75284-0692 or Kate Smith Elementary Relay for Life, checks payable to ACS 1447 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 attn: Tiffany Steverson.