James H. (Pete) Sims, 84, of Marianna, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at his home.

Pete was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County where he was self-employed as a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean conflict and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry D. and Edna Sims; daughter, Sue Ellen Sims White; sister, Doris Schuler and brother, Henry E. Sims.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn; two sons, Petey and wife, Liz, Mark and wife, Lori all of Marianna; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Mark Sims officiating. Interment will follow at Sink Creek Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until funeral time at the Church.