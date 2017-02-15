McClain obit

Mrs. Vertia M. McClain, 93 of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2017 in the Signature Health Care of Chipley, Florida.

Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and was a devout follower of her Lord and Savior. She taught in the school system of Holmes County, loving every child that came through her classroom.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved son: Washington Douglas McClain and his wife Mable; along with her beloved family, The McClain Family; other relatives and friends.

The family of Mrs. McClain will gather 11 A.M CST, Saturday, February 18, 2017 in the sanctuary of Holy Temple Church of Christ Written in Heaven of Bonifay, Florida to remember the life of their mother, with Elder Kelvin Johnson delivering words of comfort. Memorialization will be by cremation with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.