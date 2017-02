Baseball fans are invited to come out and support the Tigers when Chipley High School will hosts the Pre-Season Classic this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 17: Vernon vs Chipley at 4 p.m.; Sneads vs PK Young at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Walton vs Chipley at 10 a.m.; PK Young vs Walton at 12:30 p.m.; Vernon vs Sneads at 3 p.m.

Entry is $5 at gate. Full concessions will be available.