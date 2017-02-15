BCF announces Spring Preview Day

Faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are making preparations for the upcoming Spring Preview Day on March 10, 2017. The semi-annual event is an informational, fun-filled opportunity for prospective students and their families to visit the college campus and see if BCF is where they should continue their education.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the Wellness Center, near the center of campus. After registration, prospective students will have the opportunity to speak with faculty and staff, obtain information about all of the degree programs and financial aid, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors. Following the meet and greet time, guests are given the opportunity to attend a class that corresponds with their educational interests or attend a financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as, familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

After the classroom visits and financial aid session, campus visitors will enjoy a special time of student led praise and worship in the R.G. Lee Chapel, highlighting all of the musical groups on campus. During the special Preview Day chapel service, guests will also be able to hear the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes and shares the urgency for training the next greatest generation of Christian leaders.

Following chapel, guests will enjoy lunch in the Deese Center accompanied by a special performance by the BCF Jazz Band. After sharing a meal and enjoying the skillful harmonies of the BCF Jazz Band, the Admissions Counselors will be available for campus tours of the prayer chapel, library, Writing Center, and computer lab while BCF Resident Directors (RD’s) will provide tours of dorms and on-campus housing options.

Visitors attending Preview Day will get a glimpse into student life as they enjoy some friendly competition in the form of a faculty vs. students basketball challenge. Not only will there be a winner on the court, but there will also be a drawing for two $500 scholarships! In addition to the scholarship drawings, the $25 application fee will be waived for all prospective students who apply on Preview Day!

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to see if BCF is that place! To register for Preview Day or for more information, contact the Admissions Office at 800.328.2660 ext. 513 or register online at www.baptistcollege.edu.