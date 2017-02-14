Numerous presentations were made when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
- Recognition of RMS & VMS as AVID Certified Schools
- Darin Wall, Washington County Chamber of Commerce — plaques to Employees of the Year
- Vernon High School JROTC Recognition
- Chipley High School JROTC Recognition
The following consent items were approved:
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval to write off cash on hand with Fiscal Agent – Group Health Fund
- Approval of minutes for Public Hearing on January 9, 2017
- Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on January 9, 2017
- Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 17, 2017
- Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 23, 2017
- Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
- Approval of FY 2016-2017 Salary Schedule
- Approval of Controlled Open Enrollment Plan
- Approval of required paragraph in School Board Policy 5.321*
- Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce annual membership dues
- Approval of 2016-2017 Title II, Part A Budget Amendment 1- Okeechobee
- Approval of FPTC Catalog/Handbook 2016-2017 updates
- Approval of FPTC Bluegrass Educational Technologies Bid #17-07
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Science Club to Wallace Community College, Dothan, AL on February 24, 2017
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School and Vernon High School senior trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN on May 15-19, 2017
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Kate M. Smith Elementary School AR Reward for Grades 1 and 2 to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL on March 6, 2017
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School Boys Basketball team to Atlanta, GA on March 3-4, 2017
- Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School 8th grade students and staff to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York on May 7-13, 2017
- Approval of College Board contract
- Approval of purchase order to Performance Matters
- Approval of Five year contract for Shared Storm Restoration Staging Site agreement with Gulf Power
- Approval of Flexible Benefit Plan Document
The following personnel items were approved:
District:
- Approval of AVID tutor Sagar Patel
- Approval of 21st Century Community Learning center (CCLC) personnel
- Approval of employment recommendation of Marcy Dixon, School Psychologist, effective February 6, 2017
- Approval of transfer of Deborah Yates from Vernon High School to Chipley High School
Florida Panhandle Technical College:
- Approval of retirement of Lamar Zorn, Instructor, effective May 26, 2017
- Approval of recommendation of Mariah Curry, Work Force Student, effective February 14, 2017
Kate M. Smith Elementary School:
- Approval of retirement of Donna Hubbs, Data Entry/Internal Bookkeeper, effective June 30, 2017
Okeechobee Youth Development Center:
- Approval of out-of-field teachers
Roulhac Middle School:
- Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program
Transportation:
- Approval of resignation of Mattie Birge, bus driver, effective January 27, 2017
- Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Brooks, bus monitor, effective retroactive January 1, 2017
- Approval of employment recommendation of John White, bus driver, effective retroactive February 1, 2017
- Approval of retirement of Linda Jackson, bus monitor, effective May 26, 2017
Vernon Elementary School:
- Approval of employment recommendation of Misty Wood, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 17, 2017
Vernon High School:
- Approval recommendation of Laurie Simmons, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 20, 2017
Vernon Middle School:
- Approval of employment recommendation of Rachael Flanery, teacher, effective retroactive January 24, 2017
- Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program