Numerous presentations were made when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Recognition of RMS & VMS as AVID Certified Schools

Darin Wall, Washington County Chamber of Commerce — plaques to Employees of the Year

Vernon High School JROTC Recognition

Chipley High School JROTC Recognition

The following consent items were approved:

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval to write off cash on hand with Fiscal Agent – Group Health Fund

Approval of minutes for Public Hearing on January 9, 2017

Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on January 9, 2017

Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 17, 2017

Approval of minutes for Workshop on January 23, 2017

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of FY 2016-2017 Salary Schedule

Approval of Controlled Open Enrollment Plan

Approval of required paragraph in School Board Policy 5.321*

Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce annual membership dues

Approval of 2016-2017 Title II, Part A Budget Amendment 1- Okeechobee

Approval of FPTC Catalog/Handbook 2016-2017 updates

Approval of FPTC Bluegrass Educational Technologies Bid #17-07

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Science Club to Wallace Community College, Dothan, AL on February 24, 2017

Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School and Vernon High School senior trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN on May 15-19, 2017

Approval of out-of-state travel for Kate M. Smith Elementary School AR Reward for Grades 1 and 2 to Fun Zone in Dothan, AL on March 6, 2017

Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School Boys Basketball team to Atlanta, GA on March 3-4, 2017

Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School 8th grade students and staff to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York on May 7-13, 2017

Approval of College Board contract

Approval of purchase order to Performance Matters

Approval of Five year contract for Shared Storm Restoration Staging Site agreement with Gulf Power

Approval of Flexible Benefit Plan Document

The following personnel items were approved:

District:

Approval of AVID tutor Sagar Patel

Approval of 21st Century Community Learning center (CCLC) personnel

Approval of employment recommendation of Marcy Dixon, School Psychologist, effective February 6, 2017

Approval of transfer of Deborah Yates from Vernon High School to Chipley High School

Florida Panhandle Technical College:

Approval of retirement of Lamar Zorn, Instructor, effective May 26, 2017

Approval of recommendation of Mariah Curry, Work Force Student, effective February 14, 2017

Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

Approval of retirement of Donna Hubbs, Data Entry/Internal Bookkeeper, effective June 30, 2017

Okeechobee Youth Development Center:

Approval of out-of-field teachers

Roulhac Middle School:

Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program

Transportation:

Approval of resignation of Mattie Birge, bus driver, effective January 27, 2017

Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Brooks, bus monitor, effective retroactive January 1, 2017

Approval of employment recommendation of John White, bus driver, effective retroactive February 1, 2017

Approval of retirement of Linda Jackson, bus monitor, effective May 26, 2017

Vernon Elementary School:

Approval of employment recommendation of Misty Wood, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 17, 2017

Vernon High School:

Approval recommendation of Laurie Simmons, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 20, 2017

Vernon Middle School:

Approval of employment recommendation of Rachael Flanery, teacher, effective retroactive January 24, 2017

Approval of teachers for 2017 after school program