Rutherford obit

Mr. Arthur Preston Rutherford, age 73, of Ebro, Florida passed away February 11, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born June 7, 1943 in Pensacola, Florida and was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mae Gibson.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cletie Rutherford of Ebro, FL; three sons, Jeff Rutherford and wife Gina of Ebro, FL, Jake Rutherford and wife Kate of Orlando, FL and Michael Miller of Pensacola, FL; three grandchildren, Grace Rutherford, Madison Rutherford, Michael Miller, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Zoe; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:00 AM, February 16, 2017, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church with Rev. Lloyd Lykins officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Wednesday at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church.