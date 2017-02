Washington/Holmes County Relay For Life “Wish Upon a Cure” schedule of events.

February 27th “Love a Survivor” Team Party

March 27th “Caregiver Theme” Team Party

April 24th Bank Night at Wells Fargo

May 1st-May 5th Paint the counties Purple

May 5th-Disney Theme Relay Event at Pals Park 5PM to 11PM

Please help us find a cure for cancer. If your business or organization would like to join the fight please call Danielle Cappel at 850-297-0588 or Dawn Veit at 850-774-3564.