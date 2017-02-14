Heart Health Month

February marks the beginning of American Heart Month and it is a great time to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health and help fight heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in Florida and the nation.

Each year, heart disease causes one in four deaths in the United States. There were 42,835 heart attack hospitalizations in Florida in 2014 or an average of 117 heart attack hospitalizations each day. About half of all Americans have at least one of the three risk factors for heart disease which include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking. While all Americans are at risk for heart disease, the non-Hispanic black community is at the greatest risk.

The department recently launched a new pilot program to combat heart disease called Heart Heath Plus. The pilot program is being conducted in 17 Florida counties that showed the greatest need for heart disease prevention programs. Heart Health Plus implements evidence-based strategies to engage faith-based organizations, health systems and local communities in heart disease awareness and prevention activities.

Holmes and Washington are two of the 17 counties that are implementing evidence-based strategies within faith-based organizations. There are currently churches within each county that have agreed to participate in the “100 congregations for Million Hearts” campaign. This faith-based program is designed to help guide church members toward a heart-healthy lifestyle by combatting two of the leading causes of death in the United States: heart disease and stroke. For more information, contact Melissa Medley at 547-8500 ext. 267 or 638-6240 ext. 117.

Many of the risk factors for heart disease can be eliminated with diet, exercise and taking steps to quit smoking. During American Heart Month, follow these simple tips to keep your heart healthy and fight heart disease.

· Add exercise to your daily routine, even if it’s just taking regular walks with family and friends;

· Schedule a visit with your doctor to talk about your heart health;

· Increase healthy eating by cooking heart healthy meals; and

· Take steps to quit smoking by utilizing the Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way Program.

Come out to the Holmes County Community Health Clinic on Saturday February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a free blood pressure and blood sugar screening. The clinic is located at 311 N. Waukesha St. behind First Baptist Church of Bonifay.

On February 24, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. there will be a heart walk at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital. This is a free event and will have some local organizations participating and distributing heart health information.